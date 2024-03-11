Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market edged slightly higher, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 66311 contracts in the data reported through March 05, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 3457 net contracts with net long position staying around its lowest level in nearly 16 months.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

