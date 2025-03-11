NTPC Group commits investment of Rs 96,000 cr in Chhattisgarh

NTPC along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) today signed multiple agreements worth Rs 96,000 crore with the Govt. of Chhattisgarh at Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit-2025 held at Raipur. The agreements include Nuclear, Pump Hydro and Renewable projects based on Solar/Wind/Hybrid sources in the state.

- The first MOU was signed between NTPC & Govt. of Chhattisgarh for setting up of 4200 MW Nuclear Capacity in Chhattisgarh at an estimated investment of Rs. 80,000 crore.

- The second MoU was signed between Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL) & NTPC, pertaining to an intent to invest approx Rs 5876 crore in setting up 1200 MW of Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Sikaser in Gariyaband district of the state.

- The third Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) was signed between NGEL and CSPGCL for setting up Renewable Energy projects up to 2 GW in the state, at an approx investment of Rs 10,000 crore which will help in meeting Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) of CSPGCL as well as Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) of Chhattisgarh DISCOM.

