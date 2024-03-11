Pound Speculative Net Longs Jump To Six-Month High

Large currency speculators in the Pound futures sharply increased their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 58385 contracts in the data reported through March 05 2024. This was a weekly gain of 12027 net contracts and net position climbed to its highest level since August 2023.

