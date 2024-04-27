Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sportking India standalone net profit declines 25.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sportking India standalone net profit declines 25.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 611.18 crore

Net profit of Sportking India declined 25.92% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 611.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 533.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.70% to Rs 70.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 2377.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2205.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales611.18533.67 15 2377.142205.02 8 OPM %10.9810.44 -8.6312.65 - PBDT53.4355.73 -4 181.80267.30 -32 PBT31.5841.85 -25 95.91219.15 -56 NP22.8630.86 -26 70.35131.98 -47

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

