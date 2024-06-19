Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sprayking wins order of Rs 1.5 cr

Sprayking wins order of Rs 1.5 cr

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
For supply of brass rod

Sprayking has received a substantial order of 25 tonnes of brass rod worth Rs. 1.5 crore from a new domestic client. This order marks a significant milestone for the company and underscores its growing presence in the domestic market. The order comes at an opportune time for Sprayking, as the company has recently inaugurated a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This facility, equipped with advanced machinery and technology, has substantially enhanced the company's production capabilities and efficiency. The new factory represents a strategic investment aimed at meeting increasing demand and ensuring the highest standards of quality in brass rod production.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

