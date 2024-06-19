Gross Direct Tax Collections For FY2024-25 Register A Growth Of 22.19%

The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2024-25 (as on 17.06.2024) show that Net collections are at Rs. 4,62,664 crore, compared to Rs. 3,82,414 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year (i.e. FY 2023-24), representing an increase of 20.99%, data from Ministry of Finance showed.

The provisional figures of Gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the Financial Year 2024-25 stand at Rs. 5,15,986 crore compared to Rs. 4,22,295 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, showing a growth of 22.19% over the collections of FY 2023-24.

Provisional figures of total Advance Tax collections for Financial Year 2024-25 (as on 17.06.2024) stand at Rs. 1,48,823 crore, against Advance Tax collections of Rs. 1,16,875 crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding Financial Year (i.e. FY 2023-24), showing a growth of 27.34%. The Advance Tax collection of Rs. 1,48,823 crore comprises Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs. 1,14,353 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) at Rs. 34,470 crore.

Refunds amounting to Rs. 53,322 crore have also been issued in the FY 2024-25 till 17.06.2024, which are 33.70% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

