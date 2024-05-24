Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.40% to Rs 0.72 croreNet profit of Sree Maruthi Marine Industries rose 260.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.40% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.81% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
