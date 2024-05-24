Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 42.40% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Sree Maruthi Marine Industries rose 260.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.40% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.81% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.721.25 -42 1.863.09 -40 OPM %68.066.40 -13.445.50 - PBDT0.490.13 277 0.250.22 14 PBT0.410.15 173 0.110.14 -21 NP0.360.10 260 0.060.09 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 29.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Knowledge Marine bags LoA from IWAI worth Rs 98 cr

New Era Alkaloids And Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dollar Index Futures Firm Above 105 Mark

Barometers pares all gains ; realty shares decline

Industrials shares gain

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story