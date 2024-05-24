Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers pares all gains ; realty shares decline

Barometers pares all gains ; realty shares decline

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks pared early gains and traded near the flat line in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 22,950 mark. Realty shares slipped after advancing in past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 49.69 points or 0.06% to 75,368.41. The Nifty 50 index added 18.75 points or 0.08% to 22,948.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.33%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,754 shares rose and 1,677 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Results Today :

NTPC (down 0.35%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.69%), BOSCH (up 0.06%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 1.34%), United Spirits (up 0.48%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.31%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.46%), Manappuram Finance (up 0.59%), Karnataka Bank (down 1.41%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.20%) will announce their quarterly earnings later in the day.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index lost 0.78% to 1,022.35. The index jumped 2.55% in the past two trading sessions.

Godrej Properties (down 2.93%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.86%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.76%), DLF (down 0.36%) and Sobha (down 0.26%) declined.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.87%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.59%) and Sunteck Realty (up 0.53%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Biocon jumped 4.76% after the company announced the signing of an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with South Korea-based Handok for the commercialization of its vertically integrated & complex drug product Synthetic Liraglutide.

Brigade Enterprises shed 0.62%. The company said that it has signed Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project on old madras road, Bengaluru with gross development value of Rs 720 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares slide

Barometers trade with strong gains; realty shares advance

Indices near flat line; realty shares decline

Market erases early gains; pharma shares decline

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses, realty shares rally for 4th day

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations signs MoU with Airbots Aerospace Technologies

Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Biocon surges after signing exclusive licensing deal for Liraglutide with Handok

Jay Shree Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story