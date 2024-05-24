Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales decline 25.95% to Rs 22.46 crore

Net profit of Hindoostan Mills reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.95% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 87.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.4630.33 -26 87.3798.10 -11 OPM %-0.31-1.65 --2.44-6.26 - PBDT1.590.66 141 3.43-2.89 LP PBT0.91-0.30 LP 1.27-6.80 LP NP0.91-0.30 LP 1.27-6.80 LP

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

