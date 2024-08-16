Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 28.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 48.69 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers declined 28.86% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 48.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.48.6949.6313.7418.326.659.086.358.734.616.48

