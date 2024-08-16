Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 28.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 48.69 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers declined 28.86% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 48.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales48.6949.63 -2 OPM %13.7418.32 -PBDT6.659.08 -27 PBT6.358.73 -27 NP4.616.48 -29

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

