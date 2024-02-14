Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.01% to Rs 10.00 crore

Net profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) rose 160.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales10.009.90 1 OPM %13.2011.21 -PBDT0.590.41 44 PBT0.410.20 105 NP0.520.20 160

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 2692.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 93.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 266.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 34.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Joy Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Wholesale Price Inflation Rises 0.27% On Year In January, Records Monthly Decline

US stocks slump on elevated CPI data, DOW loses 1.4%

EKI arm inaugurates state-of-the-art Biomass Briquettes plant at Nashik

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story