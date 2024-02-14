Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1.01% to Rs 10.00 crore

Net profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) rose 160.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.10.009.9013.2011.210.590.410.410.200.520.20

