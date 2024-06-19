Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSF standalone net profit declines 47.92% in the March 2024 quarter

SSF standalone net profit declines 47.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 10.21 crore

Net profit of SSF declined 47.92% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.79% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.49% to Rs 28.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.218.98 14 28.2659.48 -52 OPM %3.237.46 -2.234.35 - PBDT0.330.67 -51 0.632.59 -76 PBT0.330.67 -51 0.632.59 -76 NP0.250.48 -48 0.461.90 -76

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

