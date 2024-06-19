Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ami Organics hits record high on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 1228.71/share

Ami Organics hits record high on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 1228.71/share

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Ami Organics jumped 8.53% to Rs 1,422.10 after its board approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,228.71 per share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 18 June 2024.

The floor price of Rs 1,228.71 is at a discount of 6.23% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 1,310.30 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

The firm has also informed that a meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on Friday, 21 January 2024 to consider and approve the issue price of the equity shares.

Ami Organics is engaged in business of drugs intermediate chemicals and related activities.

Ami organics reported that its consolidated net profit declined 4.2% to Rs 260 crore despite of 20.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,250 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 1,399.65 in today's intraday session.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

