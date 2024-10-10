Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38338 shares Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38338 shares. The stock increased 9.37% to Rs.7,162.15. Volumes stood at 37839 shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd recorded volume of 152.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.10% to Rs.183.15. Volumes stood at 12.6 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 79400 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11135 shares. The stock dropped 0.56% to Rs.15,130.20. Volumes stood at 30507 shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd witnessed volume of 18.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.98% to Rs.929.30. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 26.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.444.60. Volumes stood at 6.15 lakh shares in the last session.

