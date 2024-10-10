Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 362.7 points or 0.55% at 65145.54 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.77%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.82%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.66%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.45%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top losers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.72%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.71%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.65%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 286.51 or 0.51% at 56397.19.