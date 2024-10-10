Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 362.7 points or 0.55% at 65145.54 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.77%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.82%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.66%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.45%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top losers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.72%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.71%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.65%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 286.51 or 0.51% at 56397.19.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 46.33 points or 0.28% at 16640.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.8 points or 0.16% at 25021.75.

More From This Section

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Healthcare shares fall

Arvind SmartSpaces rises after Kalyangadh-based township records bookings of over Rs 500 cr

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 gross advances climb 19% YoY

G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 3.13% in the September 2024 quarter

The BSE Sensex index was up 213.61 points or 0.26% at 81680.71.

On BSE,2287 shares were trading in green, 1574 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, at 81,650, Nifty at 25,000; Health, Pharma drag 2%

NIA files charge sheet against trafficking gang sending Indians to Laos

Warner Bros. Discovery targets over 3,000 hours of fresh content for India

Smartphone sales fall 3% as apparel grows 6-8% during festive season

When Ratan Tata flew F-16 and F-18 jets back to back over Bengaluru skies

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story