Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G M Breweries slides after Q2 PAT declines 3% YoY

G M Breweries slides after Q2 PAT declines 3% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

G M Breweries dropped 4.83% to Rs 818.30 after the company's net profit decline 3.12% to Rs 21.67 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 22.37 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) shed by 1.69% year on year to Rs 149 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

As compared to Q1 FY25, the company's net profit decreased by 13.11% and revenue fell by 2.23% in Q2 FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax stood at Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, down 1.69% as against Rs 29.47 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses increased 0.63% to Rs 569.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 566.29 crore in Q2 FY24. Raw material consumed stood at Rs 107.30 crore (down 4.26% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 2.59 crore (up 1.57% YoY) during the period under review.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 10.24% to Rs 46.61 crore on 1% increase in revenue to Rs 30,140 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Mukesh, Nita Ambani pay their last respects

India lost a pioneer, but not his legacy: BSE condoles Ratan Tata's death

From disjointed to unified: Ratan Tata's transformation of Tata Group

Equity mutual fund inflow marks 10% decline to Rs 34,419 cr in Sep

Market Close Highlights, Oct 10: Sensex adds 144 pts, Nifty nears 25,000; Banking shares shine

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story