G M Breweries slides after Q2 PAT declines 3% YoY

G M Breweries dropped 4.83% to Rs 818.30 after the company's net profit decline 3.12% to Rs 21.67 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 22.37 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) shed by 1.69% year on year to Rs 149 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

As compared to Q1 FY25, the company's net profit decreased by 13.11% and revenue fell by 2.23% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, down 1.69% as against Rs 29.47 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.