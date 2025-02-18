Star Health ranks highest sustainability score among Indian insurance companies

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (Star Health Insurance) has secured the highest sustainability score among insurance companies in the Indian Insurance sector in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Star Health Insurance becomes India's most sustainable insurance company 2024 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The Company has secured a score of 53 based on the robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters. This accomplishment highlights the Company's constant focus on sustainable practices, transparency and fostering a strong ESG culture. The remarkable 10-point improvement in the score highlights Star Health's progress in key areas such as corporate governance, human capital management and climate strategy. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrating ESG principles into its operations and ensuring long-term value for all stakeholders.

