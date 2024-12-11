StarHub selects Infosys Compaz for its digital transformation

Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys and Temasek, today announced that it has strengthened its collaboration with Singapore-based info-communications provider, StarHub to accelerate their operations and drive technology-led innovations. Infosys Compaz will focus on transforming the company into a cloud-centric enterprise, prioritizing AI and cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Infosys Compaz was chosen by StarHub for its extensive experience in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and generative AI capabilities. Infosys Compaz will also deliver generative AI solutions and workplace transformation technologies that will enable StarHub to actively pursue new market opportunities. In addition, by leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, the collaboration will help global organizations simplify their operations, make meaningful decisions, and achieve cost efficiencies. The collaboration aims to deliver value to StarHub's clients across a wide range of services, including legacy modernisation and product implementation, AI & automation, data & analytics as well as industrialised operations. Infosys Compaz and StarHub will also co-create AI models by using telecommunications data to create offerings that address specific industry use cases and implement effective, tailored solutions.

