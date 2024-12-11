Aurionpro Solutions jumps on bagging order

Aurionpro Solutions jumped 6.76% to Rs 1825 after the company secured a deal with a major Saudi bank to modernize its corporate banking tech using "iCashpro+".

Aurionpro Solutions has secured a significant order from a major Saudi Arabian bank to modernize its corporate banking operations using the iCashpro+ platform. This strategic partnership aims to streamline banking processes, enhance digital offerings, and elevate customer experiences.

This win marks Aurionpro's second major achievement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)this year, solidifying its position as a leading provider of digital transaction banking solutions in the region. By aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Aurionpro's innovative technology empowers the bank to drive economic diversification and digital innovation.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions with a focus on banking, mobility, payments, insurance, data center services, and government sectors.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 36.04% to Rs 45.07 crore while net sales rose 31.79% to Rs 278.28 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

