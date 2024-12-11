Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for fifth session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 127.8, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.8% in last one year as compared to a 17.86% gain in NIFTY and a 27.92% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 127.8, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24640.75. The Sensex is at 81534.87, up 0.03%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 11.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9475.35, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 128.07, up 0.49% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

