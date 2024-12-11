HUDCO signs MoU with Delhi Development Authority

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Development Authority, a statutory body established under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, on 10 December 2024 at New Delhi.

As per the MoU, HUDCO shall organise Capacity Building Programmes for officials of DDA and extend its Consultancy service for the projects being implemented by DDA in the areas like Residential projects including Affordable Housing Projects; Commercial Projects; Institutional Projects; Residential cum Commercial Projects; Commercial cum Institutional Projects; and any other projects related to Housing, Urban Development and Infrastructure Sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News