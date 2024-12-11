Bajaj Finance Ltd up for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7075.35, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.27% in last one year as compared to a 17.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.15% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7075.35, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24643.55. The Sensex is at 81565.76, up 0.07%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 6.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24802.95, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7095, up 2.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 31.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

