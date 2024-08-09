Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 61.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.48% to Rs 23997.81 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India declined 61.51% to Rs 81.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 212.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 23997.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24359.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23997.8124359.109.256.771812.161563.35409.85288.1781.78212.48

