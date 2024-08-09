Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit rises 933.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.40% to Rs 36.10 croreNet profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem rose 933.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 36.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.1039.41 -8 OPM %26.6519.92 -PBDT5.764.26 35 PBT1.780.47 279 NP0.620.06 933
