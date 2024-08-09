Cheviot Company standalone net profit rises 57.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.37% to Rs 94.72 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company rose 57.20% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.37% to Rs 94.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.94.72116.038.8210.3932.7522.2931.1120.6726.5216.87

