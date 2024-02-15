Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net loss of Steel Strips Infrastructures reported to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.310.28 11 OPM %-2132.26-82.14 -PBDT-6.660.16 PL PBT-6.660.16 PL NP-6.660.16 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

