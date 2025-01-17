Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.21% to Rs 1074.68 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 19.69% to Rs 47.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 1074.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1110.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1074.681110.3010.9510.5091.8193.1764.3570.6747.7159.41

