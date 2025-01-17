Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 3.21% to Rs 1074.68 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 19.69% to Rs 47.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 1074.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1110.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1074.681110.30 -3 OPM %10.9510.50 -PBDT91.8193.17 -1 PBT64.3570.67 -9 NP47.7159.41 -20

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

