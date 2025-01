Phoenix Mills has allotted 6,419 equity shares under ESOP on 17 January 2025. Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 71,50,05,230 consisting of 35,75,02,615 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 71,50,18,068 consisting of 35,75,09,034 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

