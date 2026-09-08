Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 29.47% over last one month compared to 4.67% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.22% drop in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 827. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.72% to quote at 3760.04. The index is up 4.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, STL Networks Ltd increased 4.99% and HFCL Ltd added 4.47% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 34.1 % over last one year compared to the 5.96% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 29.47% over last one month compared to 4.67% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.22% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 827 on 08 Sep 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.65 on 27 Jan 2026.