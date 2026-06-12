Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies rebounds on value buying after recent correction

Sterlite Technologies rebounds on value buying after recent correction

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sterlite Technologies rose 2.24% to Rs 585 amid value buying after a sharp correction in the stock.

The stock had declined 6.68% over the previous two trading sessions and remains 12.23% below its recent high of Rs 651.90 touched on 4 June 2026.

Despite the recent pullback, the stock has surged 46.79% in the past month, 191.35% over the last three months and 471.74% so far in 2026.

Meanwhile, NSE bulk deal data showed that Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund purchased 36.48 lakh shares, representing a 0.75% equity stake in the company, on 5 June 2026. The transaction was executed at Rs 619.07 per share.

Sterlite Technologies provides advanced connectivity solutions and offers end-to-end products and services for AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural broadband, enterprise and data centre networks.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 59 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 40 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 36.98% year-on-year to Rs 1,441 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PCBL Chemical rises after expanding specialty production capacity in Gujarat

India's strategy of entering into FTAs with developed economies is designed to support country's long-term growth ambition

Euro bounces above 1.1600 as ECB raises rates for first time since September 2023

Indices trade with major gains; PSU bank shares in demand

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story