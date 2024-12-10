Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Solex Energy jumps on bagging Rs 29-cr Solar Module order

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Solex Energy rallied 5.86% to Rs 1,592 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 29 crore from Zodiac Energy for supply of solar PV Modules.

The order includes the supply of 20 MW of Solex Bifacial PERC Solar Modules. The said project is valued at Rs 29 crore and it is scheduled to be completed within three months as per the terms of the agreement.

Solex Energy is engaged in renewable energy solutions. The company manufactures, distributes, and installs solar photovoltaic module, home and street light, lantern, power plant, solar inverters, water heating systems and wood-fired water heaters. Solex Energy also provides solutions for solar rooftop systems.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit soared 222.1% to Rs 8.73 crore on 126.3% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 365.92 crore in FY24 over FY23.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

