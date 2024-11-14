Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, Thermax, Deepak Nitrite, Vodafone Idea, Godrej Inds

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail(ABFRL), Granules India, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Copper are banned from F&O trading on 14 November 2024.

Avanti Feeds, Bharat Forge, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, E.I.D. Parry (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hero Motocorp, Honasa Consumer, Honda India Power Products, Igarashi Motors India, IPCA Laboratories, Jtekt India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Nava, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Sanghvi Movers, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Techno Electric and Engineering Company, Tega Industries and West Coast Paper Mills will declare their results later today.

Eicher Motors consolidated net profit increased 8.27% to Rs 1,100.33 crore on 3.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,186.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Astrazeneca Pharmas consolidated net profit fell 5.6% to Rs 38.43 crore despite of 31.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 408 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit surged 229.5% to Rs 287.62 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 87.30 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 22% YoY to Rs 4,804.96 crore in Q2 FY25.

Vodafone Idea reported net loss of Rs 7,175.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 8,737.90 crorein Q2 FY24. Revenue rose 1.89% YoY to Rs 10,918.20 crore in Q2 FY25.

Thermax reported 24.9% increase in consolidated net profit 197.03 crore on 13.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,611.59 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Deepak Nitrites consolidated net profit declined 5.3% to Rs 194.19 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 205.08 crore recorded in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 14.3% YoY to Rs 2,032 crore in Q2 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys arm, Deepak Chem Tech has signed an agreement with affiliates of Trinseo PLC to manufacture polycarbonate resins with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

Tata Communication has entered into share purchase agreement (SPA) with Transaction Solutions International (TSI) for sale of the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Communications Payment Solutions (TCPSL) to Australian digital payments and financial services provider Findi for over Rs 400 crore.

Inox Green board approved the demerger of the Power evacuation business.

Cipla received eight observations from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

