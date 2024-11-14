Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

Shares of Emami, Manappuram Finance, Sundram Fasteners, and CFF Fluid Control will remain in focus during today’s trading session as they go ex-date on Monday, November 18, 2024. Notably, the exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, November 15, 2024, on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. Today marks the last official trading session for the current week.

According to BSE data, Emami and Manappuram Finance have announced interim dividends of Rs 4 and Re 1, respectively. Both companies have fixed November 18, 2024, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for these dividends.

Sundram Fasteners and CFF Fluid Control will also go ex-date on November 18, following their interim dividend announcements of Rs 3 and Rs 0.50, respectively. Their record date is set as the ex-date, November 18, 2024.

In addition, shares of Oil India, RITES, Astral, Container Corporation of India, Gretex Corporate Services, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, KP Energy, KP Green Engineering, KOI Green Energy, Page Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India, QGO Finance, and Aptus Value Housing Finance India will be in the spotlight as they turn ex-dividend today, following their dividend announcements.

Additionally, Contil India, Jost's Engineering Company, and JTL Industries will trade ex-date today following the announcement of stock splits.

Meanwhile, Pradhin and Worth Investment & Trading Co will trade ex-date today for the announcement of rights and bonus issues for their shareholders, respectively.

The ex-dividend date and record date are crucial for investors seeking dividend income.

The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. To qualify for dividend benefits, investors must hold the stock before this date. Companies determine the list of dividend beneficiaries based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.