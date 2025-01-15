Stock Alert: Hathway Cable, Network18 Media, Shoppers Stop, Sula Vineyards,

Aarti Industries, Angle One, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, RBL Bank shares were banned from trading on 15 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

Aeroflex Industries, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Ceat, HDFC Life Insurance Co., L&T Technology Services, Bank Of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Scooters, Nelco, Oracle Financial Services Software, Oriental Hotels, Punjab & Sind Bank, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Transrail Lighting will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Hathway cable & Datacom reported 38.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.67 crore in Q3 Fy25 as compared with Rs 22.34 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 1.3% YoY to Rs 511.15 crore during the quarter.

Shoppers Stops consolidated net profit jumped 41.7% YoY to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Net sales jumped 11.5% YoY to Rs 1,379.47 crore in Q3 FY25.

Network18 Media & Investment reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,435.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 58.08 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales declined 23.3% YoY to Rs 1,360.50 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sula Vineyards net revenue fell marginally 0.7% to Rs 217.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with 219 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from own brands rose 1% YoY to Rs 194.7 crore while revenue from Wine from tourism jumped 11.5% YoY to Rs 16.4 crore during the period under review.

Ask Automotives subsidiary, Ask Automobiles has started commercial production at its manufacturing facility in Karnataka.

Adani Green Energys step down subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight has successfully commissioned a 57.2 megawatt of wind power component at the Khavda Project. With this addition, the companys total operational renewable generation capacity reaches 11,666 MW.

PCBL has been changed the name from PCBL to PCBL Chemical with effect from 20 January 2025.

Optiemus Infracoms wholly owned subsidiary, Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS) announced its partnership with KunWay Technology, a Taiwan based drone manufacturing company to manufacture their wide range porƞolio of drones in India.

