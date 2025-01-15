Ask Automotive arm commences production at Karnataka facility

Ask Automotive said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ask Automobiles has started commercial production at its new manufacturing facility at Karnataka.

The said facility is the 18th facility of the group and 3rd facility of ASK Automobiles and the same will primarily cater to the demand of OEM customers in southern India.

Ask Automotive is the largest manufacturer of brake shoes and advanced braking systems for two wheelers in India. The company has diversified its operations and offers products inder advanced braking systems, aluminium light weighting precision solutions and safety constorl cables business segments.

The company reported 15.32% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.24 crore in Q2 FY24 as compared with Rs 48.70 crore in Q2 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 6.45% YoY to Rs 793.86 crore in Q2 FY24.

The counter declined 1.38% to settle at Rs 429.35 on 14 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News