Sita Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.77 crore

Net loss of Sita Enterprises reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-0.770.71 PL OPM %107.7991.55 -PBDT-0.830.65 PL PBT-0.830.65 PL NP-0.810.61 PL

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

