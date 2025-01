Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit rises 41.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 1379.47 crore

Net profit of Shoppers Stop rose 41.74% to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 1379.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1237.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1379.471237.5217.8217.57202.87162.2472.8450.9252.2336.85

