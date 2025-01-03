IDFC First Bank gains after total biz climbs 25% YoY to Rs 4.58 lakh cr

IDFC First Bank advanced 1.24% to Rs 65.50 after the bank's total business (loans & advances and customer deposits) jumped 25.2% from Rs 3,65,956 crore as of 31 December 2023 to Rs 4,58,213 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Loans & advances increased 21.9% to 2,30,947 crore as of 31 December 2024 as compared with 1,89,475 crore as of 31 December 2023.

Customer Deposits stood at 2,27,266 crore as of 31 December 2024, up 28.8% as compared with Rs 1,76,481 crore as of 31 December 2023.

CASA Deposits jumped 32.3% to 1,13,091 crore as of 31 December 2024 as compared with 84,492 crore as of 31 December 2024. CASA ratio stood at 47.8% as of 31 December 2024 as against 46.8% as of 31 December 2023 and 48.9% as of 30 September 2024.

Credit-Deposit (CD) Ratio stood at 95.7% as of December 31, 2024 as compared to 101.4% as of December 31, 2023 and 97.7% as of September 30, 2024.

IDFC Bank is a universal bank, offering financial solutions through its nationwide branches, Internet and mobile. The bank provides customized financial solutions to corporate, individuals, small and micro enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, financial institutions and the government.

The banks standalone net profit declined 97.33% to Rs 20.06 crore despite 21.61% jump in total income to Rs 10,684.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

