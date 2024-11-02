CIL registers coal production volume of 62.5 MT in Oct'24

Coal India has recorded 2.3% rise in total coal production to 62.5 million tonnes (MT) in October 2024 from 61.1 million tonnes in October 2023.

Total coal offtake during the period under review stood at 61.4 million tonnes, down 0.5% YoY.

For the period from April 2024 to October 2024, CILs coal production and coal offtake was 403.8 million tonnes (up 2.5% YoY) and 428.5 million tonnes (up 1.5% YoY).

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 63.13% stake in the company.

The coal major reported 4.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,959.47 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 10,528.03 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.59% to Rs 36,464.61 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 35,893.21 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The scrip had risen 0.46% to end at Rs 454.40 during the Mahurat trading session yesterday.

