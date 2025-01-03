Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, MOIL, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Zinc, Dmart

Jan 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank and Manappuram Finance shares were banned in F&O trading on 3 January 2025.

Stock to Watch:

Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement for acquisition of 26% stake in AMP Energy Green Three, a special performance vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the captive power plant.

Hindustan Zinc has reported 2% YoY decline in mined metal production to 265 kilometers for Q3 FY25.

Hero Motocorps total sales declined 17.5% to 3.24 lakh units and the domestic sales fell 22% at 2.94 lakh units.

Capital Small Finance Bank reported total deposits of Rs 8,384 crore, up 12% year-on-year in Q3 FY25.

Bank of Maharashtras total business jumped 16.87% YoY to 5,07,670 crore in December 2024.

PB Fintech has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of PB Healthcare Services.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart)'s standalone revenue from operations jumped 17.5% YoY at Rs 15,565 crore in Q3 FY25.

MOILs production of manganese ore stood at 4.6 lakh tonnes, while the sales rose 13% to 3.88 lakh tonnes in third quarter FYF25.

Jan 03 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

