Why Avenue Supermarts owner of DMart shares hit 15% upper circuit in trade?

Avenue Supermarts, owner of DMart retail chain, shares clocked 15 per cent upper circuit in trade on BSE at Rs 4,160.4 per share. The buying in the stock sparked after the company released its Q3 business update.

Around 9:51 AM, Avenue Supermarts share price was up 13.95 per cent at Rs 4,122.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 79,530.42. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,67,386.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 5,484 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 3,400 per share.

In its Q3 update, Avenue Supermarts said that its standalone revenue from operations grew 17. 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 15,565.23 crore as compared to Rs 13,247.33 crore a year ago. DMart's total number of stores as of December 31, 2024 stood at 387.

Motilal Oswal maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock witha target price of Rs 5,300 per share on DMart.

As per the brokerage, Avenue Supermarts' annualised revenue/store is back on track with over 4 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 16.3 crore as compared to modest 1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in 2Q.

ALSO READ: Avenue Supermarts' revenue increases 17.5% to Rs 15,565 crore in Q3 Moreover, its annualised revenue/sq ft was also up around 3 per cent Y-o-Y on Motilal Oswal's estimate to Rs 3,88,000/sq ft as compared to flat Y-o-Y in 2Q.

Avenue Supermarts Q2 results

In the previous quarter, the company's consolidated net profit increased by 5.77 per cent, reaching Rs 659.58 crore, compared to Rs 623.56 crore during the same period last year.

ALSO READ: Avenue Supermarts Q2 result: Net profit up 5.7% at Rs 659 cr, Ebitda up 29% Its revenue for the quarter saw a 14.41 per cent rise, amounting to Rs 14,444.5 crore, up from Rs 12,624.37 crore Y-o-Y. The company also posted a significant jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), which grew by 29.3 per cent to Rs 1,093.8 crore, compared to Rs 846 crore in the previous year.

In the past one year, Avenue Supermarts shares have lost 8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent.