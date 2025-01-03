Technichem Organics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Technichem Organics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Technichem Organics IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, January 3, 2025, following the strong response to its offering, which closed on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The SME IPO, priced at a band of Rs 52-55 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares, saw overwhelming interest, being oversubscribed nearly 425 times, according to data from the BSE.

Technichem Organics IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services, which is also the registrar of the issue. Once the allotment ofshares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services, which is also the registrar of the issue.

Investors can follow these direct links to check the Technichem Organics IPO allotment status:

Check Technichem Organics IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Technichem Organics IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

ALSO READ: Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment today Technichem Organics plans to use the proceeds from the Rs 25.25 crore IPO for setting up a new manufacturing unit, Plant 4, repaying or prepaying certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes. The company specialises in manufacturing chemicals, intermediates, and specialty chemicals, serving industries globally, including markets in China and ten other countries.

Also Read

Technichem Organics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

In the grey market, the unlisted shares of Technichem Organics were quoted trading at Rs 70, representing a 27.27 per cent premium over the upper IPO price of Rs 55, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. This indicates potential positive sentiment ahead of its listing on the BSE SME platform, scheduled for January 7, 2025.

About Technichem Organics

Technichem Organics, established in 1996, operates three plants with a combined manufacturing capacity of 950,000 kg annually. The company produces a range of chemicals, specialty chemicals, and intermediates for various industries. It operates three plants with an annual manufacturing capacity of 950,000 kg. Technichem Organics has a global presence, exporting to around 11 countries, including China. The company employs 72 people and focuses on quality, environment, health, and safety.