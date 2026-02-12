Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects receives project of Rs 615.53 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects receives project of Rs 615.53 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 8:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

From NBCC (India)

J Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance from NBCC (India) for the project: Redevelopment of GPRA Colony at Netaji Nagar, New Delhi - SH: Construction of Type- V quarters (540 Nos), Community Hall, Miscellaneous Buildings (Main Gate, Swatch Bharat Toilets, ESS) including allied works on Design, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis including Operation & Maintenance for five years (PKG - IV), for the total contract cost amounting to Rs. 615.53 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems emerges lowest bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 84.65% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story