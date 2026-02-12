Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Fluorochemicals signs investment and land lease agreements for greenfield project in Oman

Gujarat Fluorochemicals signs investment and land lease agreements for greenfield project in Oman

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

FCL EV Products (India), which is part of INOXGFL Group, through GFCL EV (SFZ) LLC (registered in Salalah Free Zone, Oman), is setting up a state-of-the-art greenfield project at Salalah Free Zone in Oman to manufacture advanced battery materials with applications in New Age industries (like EV and Energy Storage applications) with an initial investment of ~ USD 216 Mn.

In this regard, the company has signed Invest Agreement with Sultanate of Oman through Invest Oman (part of Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion) and Land Lease Agreement with Salalah Free Zone Company LLC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J Kumar Infraprojects receives project of Rs 615.53 cr

Prostarm Info Systems emerges lowest bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story