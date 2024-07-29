Stock Alert: ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp, IndusInd Bank, Nuvama Wealth Mgmt

Upcoming results: ACC, Adani Wilmar, Bharat Electronics, CSB Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jindal Saw, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Maharashtra Seamless, Voltamp Transformers, Wonderla Holidays, Ajanta Pharma, Carborundum Universal, Castrol India, Exide Industries, Firstsource solution, Granules India, Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corporation, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Navin Fluorine International. ACC, Adani Wilmar, Bharat Electronics, CSB Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jindal Saw, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Maharashtra Seamless, Voltamp Transformers, Wonderla Holidays, Ajanta Pharma, Carborundum Universal, Castrol India, Exide Industries, Firstsource solution, Granules India, Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corporation, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Navin Fluorine International. ICICI Banks standalone net profit jumped 14.62% to Rs 11,059.11 crore on 18.66% rise in total income to Rs 45,997.70 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Power Grid Corporation of India reported 3.52% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,723.92 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,597.16 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 11,006.18 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 11,048.13 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IndusInd Banks consolidated net profit increased 2% to Rs 2171 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,125 crore in Q1 FY24. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 5,408 crore, up 11% as against Rs 4,867 crore in Q1 FY24.

Interglobe Aviations consolidated net profit jumped 47.5% to Rs 1,063 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 721 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 17.3% YoY to Rs 19,571 crore in Q1 FY25.

Bandhan Banks net profit surged 47.48% to Rs 1,063.46 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 721.05 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Total income grew by 23.53% to Rs 6,063.35 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 4,908.02 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Punjab & Sind Banks standalone net profit jumped 18.88% to Rs 181.50 crore on 14.09% increase in total income to Rs 2,846.02 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Nuvama Wealth Management reported 79.52% increase in net profit to Rs 220.77 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 122.98 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 46.58% YoY to Rs 949.43 core in Q1 FY25.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured a letter of intent (LOI) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to construct two 800 MW thermal power station in Koderma district, Jharkhand. The project, valued at over Rs 10,000 crore, involves setting up thermal power units on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

Laxmi Organics net profit declined 10.44% to Rs 34.3 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 38.3 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 1.53% YoY to Rs 718.1 crore in Q1 FY25.

