Asahi Songwon Colors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.64% to Rs 134.28 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.64% to Rs 134.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.134.28102.7910.23-0.8710.55-3.416.04-7.235.17-4.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp