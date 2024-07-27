IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 27.95% to Rs 8788.69 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank declined 12.15% to Rs 642.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 731.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 27.95% to Rs 8788.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6868.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8788.696868.86 28 OPM %38.3740.11 -PBDT852.60996.22 -14 PBT852.60996.22 -14 NP642.64731.51 -12
