IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.15% in the June 2024 quarter

IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 27.95% to Rs 8788.69 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank declined 12.15% to Rs 642.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 731.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 27.95% to Rs 8788.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6868.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8788.696868.86 28 OPM %38.3740.11 -PBDT852.60996.22 -14 PBT852.60996.22 -14 NP642.64731.51 -12

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

