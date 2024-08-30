Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Infosys, CDSL, Great Eastern Shipping, Samman Capital, ITI, Jai Corp, Lemon Tree Hotels

Stock Alert: Infosys, CDSL, Great Eastern Shipping, Samman Capital, ITI, Jai Corp, Lemon Tree Hotels

Image
Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Infosys expands its collaboration with Nvidia to introduce high performance generative AI powered telco solutions based on Nvidia NIMs.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the appointment of Nehal Vora as a managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

Great Eastern Shipping has contracted to sell its 2011-built Supramax dry bulk carrier, Jag Rani to an unaffiliated third party. The Vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by the third quarter of the financial year 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samman Capitals board approved raising up to Rs 30,000 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs).

Poonawalla Fincorps board has approved the appointment of Bhaskar Pandey as chief risk officer for five years.

3M India said that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru has approved the scheme of Amalgamation of 3M electro & Communication India with the company. The appointed date of the scheme is 1 April 2023.

Jai Corps board has approved the buyback of upto 29.44 Lakh shares (equivalent to 1.65%of total equity ) for upto Rs 177.8 crore, at a price of Rs 400 per share. The record date for the buyback has been set as 10 September 2024.

More From This Section

Shares may rise at opening bell

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 65.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Securities Development (I) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Runit Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Port Shipping Company standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

ITI has received its first electronic voting machine (EVM) order from the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of electronic voting machines.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement for 72-room hotel property in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nagaland CM urges swift resolution to Naga political issue, calls for peace

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals Sensex, Nifty to open up; US Q2 GDP at 3%; Asia gains

Asian shares set for solid monthly gain, dollar dips on US rate cut bets

Nuvama raises HCLTech target price to Rs 2,020; says Gen AI to drive growth

Dividend, Right Issue, Buyback: OIL, PFC, 31 more stocks turn ex-date today

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story