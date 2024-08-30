Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Bhaskar Pandey as CRO

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp has approved the appointment of Bhaskar Pandey as the new Chief Risk Officer of the Company, for a tenure of 5 years effective from 30 August 2024.

The firm informed that Bhaskar Pandey has joined today i.e., August 29, 2024, as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Other details pertaining to Mr. Bhaskar Pandey including brief profile is provided in the intimation dated July 20, 2024.

The scrip declined 1.83% to Rs 392.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

