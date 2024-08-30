Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharika Enterprises wins order of Rs 7.53 cr from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board

Sharika Enterprises wins order of Rs 7.53 cr from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board

Image
Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sharika Enterprises has received a letter of Award from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) for design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 22Kv Gas insulated switchgear (GIS) and 22/6.6Kv power transformers of 10 MVA and 6.3 MVA Capacity for SOP (Supply of Power) to LWSS (Lift water supply scheme) Shimla Town (SJPNL) (Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam limited) Stage 1st at Shakrori, Stage 2nd at Dwada under ED Sunni and Stage 3rd at Dummi under ED No-1, HPSEBL Shimla. The value of the project is Rs 7.53 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra today

Elon Musk, Tesla beat suit over promoting Dogecoin 'pyramid scheme'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record high open; broader markets, all sectors climb

Boeing's uncrewed Starliner capsule could return by late next week: Nasa

Houthi video shows rebels planting bombs on tanker, risking oil spill

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story